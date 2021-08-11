NEMAC Meets as COVID-19 Cases Rise!

Advertisement

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases over the last 2 weeks, a meeting of the National Emergency Management Advisory Council (NEMAC) is scheduled for today Wednesday 11 August, 2021. The island, has seen what is deemed to be a 4th wave with the number of active cases in-country on a steady rise.

In its daily COVID-19 update yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported 2 new COVID-19 related deaths, 374 active cases in country and 8 recoveries. Vaccinations, the Ministry said, rose to 32, 898 people having received the first dose, 25, 671 of that number having also received the second dose. This number, a far outcry from what is required to achieve herd immunity. Herd immunity occurs when a large portion of a community (the herd) becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. As a result, the whole community becomes protected — not just those who are immune. Vaccinations, however, continue at the Dennery Mother’s Pre-Schoole and Vigie Sports Complex and is available to everyone 18 years and older.

The Ministry also noted that an introduction of the Delta variant of the virus is possible at any time and people should continue to observe established protocols. Wear a Mask in public covering the nose, mouth and chin. Wash hands regularly or use hand santizer when water may not be readily available.

We await the decisions coming out of today’s NEMAC meeting, however, the ministry also expects the Office of the Prime Minister to announce changes to the present protocols which will come into effect from August 13, 2021.