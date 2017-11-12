Yoplait Walk Still Reigns Despite Inclement Weather

This morning [Sunday] was scary. It was really scary. I was lying in my bed and started hearing the rain. I want to say thank you to the St Lucian public who came out and supported the walk despite the rain. You can see they were well prepared. They came with umbrellas and rain coats so that was really good to see.”

You can blame the rain for spoiling a lot of things, but based on the opening comment by Marketing Manager of Massy Stores, Sancha Raggie, not for spoiling anyone’s fun last Sunday. Despite the early morning showers St Lucians turned up in large numbers to support this year’s Yoplait Walk For Cancer.

Due to the inclement weather the 6:00 am start from the Massy Mega Store at Choc to the Pigeon Island National Landmark was delayed 30 minutes. Prior to the walk getting underway, participants warmed up with soca exercises while dodging rain drops.

This is the 10th edition of the walk held under the theme, “Two More Reasons.” Raggie explained that the first reason is to raise funds for breast cancer and the second is to increase awareness.

When asked how important is it to have the ‘Men in Heels’ event associated with the walk she replied: “We have to remember that men have breast tissue as well, so men are susceptible to breast cancer just like a woman. I think it was very good that the Wave came up with this campaign Men in Heels, so they can sensitize the public that men can get breast cancer and also that men should do their breast examination just like women.”

This year, the Men in Heels competition which is always a grand spectacle, attracted nine contestants. They maneuvered their way along an obstacle course high stepping through tires, dribbling a soccer ball around cones, and pushing a wheel barrow that contained sand. After that it was up and over a scaffolding, drilling screws into a board with a power drill, then using what was left of their energy to lug a huge tire to the finish line.

Following three heats of three, defending champion 26-year-old Raide Hippolyte, Chris Cenac and past two time winner of the event Julian Toussaint emerged as finalists.

In the final after the first three obstacles, Hippolyte was clearly ahead followed by Toussaint with Cenac in third. Hippolyte was on a mission and scaled the scaffolding with ease, then drilled his screws successfully. With the crowd cheering him on, he dug his heels in and pulled the large tire across the finish line.

Having successfully defended his title, Hippolyte with heels and all jumped high in the air with both arms raised in jubilation. Toussaint finished second with Cenac in third place.

Hippolyte entered the competition with the sole intention of winning. Speaking to the media he said: “From the first round I realized the biggest challenge was the screwing. I just did my thing. They made it more difficult with bigger screws but I still made it work.”

The six foot scaffolding was also a problem for competitors, however, Hippolyte who is employed at Sandals Halcyon and scaled it like Spiderman said: “That was my best part and once I executed that knew everything else would be smooth sailing.”

For winning the event for the second consecutive year, Hippolyte received a $1000 cheque courtesy of the Wave, a trip for two courtesy of Liat along with an all-inclusive day pass for two at Capella Marigot Bay Resort and Marina and a trophy courtesy of Scott’s Sports Shop and Awards.

Prizes were also presented to the second and third place finishers.