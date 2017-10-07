Zidan Danzie – Athlete of the Week

Competing in Monday’s “Run for Jesus” road race organized by the La Feuille Pentecostal Church, 16-year-old Zidan was proud of himself for two reasons. First of all, he took part in a race in honor of the Almighty Jesus Christ and then, went on to capture first place overall covering the 4 km distance in 26 minutes and 56 seconds-a new record for this event. Danzie said “my victory today was excellent. I tried my best. I ran but sometimes I had to walk because I got really tired but I did place first.” Zidan who is a student at the Gros Islet Secondary School, did little in the way of training for the road race. However a sports background which includes football, basketball, swimming and cricket helped his cause. Congrats Zidan for being the Sports & Health Inc Athlete of the Week.