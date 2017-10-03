AIMU’s 8th Convocation

Fifty-one students graduated from The American International Medical University (AIMU) this year including seven Saint Lucians. The university is especially proud of AIMU’s nursing graduates who have a history of excellence at the regional and international exams. The graduation ceremony took place at the Royalton St. Lucia Resort and Spa on 29 September, 2017.

In April 2017, AIMU’s school of nursing received approval from the Saint Lucia Nursing Council to offer the Bachelor of Nursing (BSN) programme. The school obtained its re-registration from the Ministry of Education on 7 July, 2017. There are 415 students currently enrolled at the institution.

In a press release issued this week, a representative of the university stated, “The American International Medical University continues to work expeditiously to ensure that we meet all the regulatory standards and requirements for medical schools operating in Saint Lucia. In that regard, AIMU is scheduled for a site visit by CAAM-HP in December 2017 as part of the accreditation process. The expectation is that once AIMU is granted accreditation, this will resolve the concern of ECFMG and confirm the status of AIMU as a reputable medical institution of learning. Therefore, AIMU continues to work closely with the Ministry of Education to facilitate its graduates’ licensing through ECFMG and other licensing authorities, without any hurdles.”

AIMU, which has been operating in the north of Saint Lucia for the past 10 years, has become an integral part of the community and is committed to improving the quality of medical and nursing training it provides to its students.

AIMU is the largest facility among the medical schools and employs over 50 employees. It is currently expanding its service to the public of Saint Lucia and is hoping to recruit more Saint Lucian students who will contribute to improving and maintaining the health of the community.