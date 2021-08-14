BREAKING: Tire Shop Succumbs to Land Slippage in Bocage!

Advertisement

In a viral video circulating on social media, the tire shop, Tampyco & Sons, located in Bocage, appeared to be sinking below the road to the horrid dismay of onlookers. Heavy rains brought on by the passage, Tropical Storm Grace caused a landslide which saw the entire structure moving downhill.

At the scene were PM and parliamentary representative, Philip J Pierre together with infrastructure minister Stephenson King, who could have been seen performing an assessment of the damage.

Weather reports indicate that the island will continue to experience heavy rainfall and thunderstorms associated with the passage of Tropical Storm Grace, which at 12 noon today was located at 16.2 degrees north and 57.9 degrees west.

Infrastructure Minister Stephenson King together with PM and Parliamentary Representative for the area Philip J Pierre looking on at the land slide.

