House to Meet in Joint Session

Release, 16 August 2021 – The First Session of the Twelfth Parliament is scheduled for Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Members of the House of Assembly will meet at 10:00 a.m. and Members of the Senate will meet at 11:00 a.m., where they will take their Oath of Allegiance or Affirmation and be sworn in as Members of Parliament (MPs). Thereafter, both Houses will meet in joint session to receive a message from His Excellency, the Deputy to the Governor General, Errol Charles.

In keeping with the protocols established by the authorities for management of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis and with a view to ensuring that there are established protocols, members of the public will NOT be allowed in the Chamber Gallery during the Sittings. Kindly note that the public can view the live proceedings on the National Television Network (NTN) Channel 122, Government of Saint Lucia Facebook and YouTube.

