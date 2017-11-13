Chamber’s 133rd AGM To Be Held This Month

The 133rd Annual General Meeting of the Saint Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture is scheduled for Wednesday November 29 at the Royal St. Lucian Hotel, Rodney Bay, from 9:00 a.m. This year, rather than hosting a guest speaker, the Chamber has decided that members would benefit much more from an informative panel discussion on the subject of ‘Rethinking Business Continuity and Disaster Preparedness in the Aftermath of Hurricane Irma and Maria – What Business needs to do differently’.

Panelists will include representatives of the Saint Lucia Shipping Association and the St. Lucia Insurance Council. Chamber members and specially invited guests are expected to attend in large numbers.

The first part of the Annual General Meeting will be held in open session, when the panel discussion will take place and the President of the Chamber will deliver his report. The closed session will then follow, when the election of the Board of Directors will take place and the audited financial statements will be presented to members. The Executive Director’s Report will again be presented in the form of a magazine.

Members are advised to contact the Saint Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture for further information.