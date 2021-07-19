Following spate of armed robberies, Chamber of Commerce pleads with Businesses: Review all security protocols

Advertisement

The St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture is closely monitoring an upsurge in the incidents of armed robberies targeting businesses over the past week. These brazen attacks have resulted in the death of one shop owner of Sarrot, Bexon and the brutalization of a female employee in another incident. From videos in circulation, masked pistol wielding bandits are seen rushing into small businesses demanding cash and personal effects of employees.

The St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture strongly condemns these attacks and is calling on all members of the business community, to be extra vigilant in the coming days. The Chamber’s Law and Order Committee which includes representatives from the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force will be meeting at the earliest opportunity to assess the situation and devise a response.

In the interim, businesses should review all their security protocols and implement measures to reduce risks and safeguard their customers and employees. In this regard The Chamber would like to recommend some basic preventive measures including the following;

Increase Use of Non-Cash Methods of Payment

Cash appears to be the main objective of the armed robbers; therefore, business should attempt to reduce cash levels at the premises through the increased use of the following non-cash methods of payment;

Point of Sale (POS) machines to accept payments via debit and credit cards

Digital currencies platforms like the recently launched DCASH which facilitates the use of payments using smartphones

Managers Cheques and Electronic Funds Transfers offered by the various financial institutions for large payments

Businesses should insure their cash

Businesses engaged in a high volume of cash transactions should seek to erect appropriate protective barriers between the cashiers and the public. This should include bullet-proof glass and electronic locks for doors leading to the area behind the counter.

Additionally, minimum amounts of cash should be kept in cash registers at any time to reduce losses. This can be achieved through the use of drop safes that permit larger bills and excess cash to be deposited and can only be retrieved after a set time has elapsed. It is recommended that signs be posted advising that limited amount of cash is kept on premises; this will help deter potential robbers. Bank deposits should be often and during business hours. Don’t establish a pattern; utilize different routes at different times of the day. Ask a police officer to escort you to the bank whenever possible.

Installation or Upgrading of Alarm and Security Camera Systems.

It is highly recommended that businesses install silent alarms and camera systems to aid the Police in responding quickly to the scene and increase the possibility of apprehension of the bandits. Businesses with existing systems should review them to ensure that cameras are strategically positioned and recorded images are of a high quality. At locations, where practical, persons should be requested to lower their mask so that a clear picture of their face can be taken by the security camera before gaining access to the business. Information about your security systems should only be provided to employees on a “need-to-know” basis. Instruct employees to report any suspicious activity or person immediately and write down the information for future reference.

Conduct Robbery Sensitization Training

Training should be provided for all staff including your cleaning staff so that they are familiar with security procedures. This will help reduce the potential of injury and provide guidance to employees on what they should to do during and after a robbery. This training is available through the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force

Use of Private Security

High-risk businesses and businesses operating in remote areas are urged to engage the services of reputable private security companies to provide security services at least in the short term. A review of your security protocols to include the private security personnel is advisable.

Improve Visibility

Some of the recent armed robbery incidents have taken place with persons walking right outside the business unaware of what is occurring inside. Keeping windows clear of displays or signs and making sure your business is well-lighted can greatly reduce your risk. Check the layout of your store, eliminating any blind spots that may conceal a robbery in progress.

Crimes against businesses are usually crimes of opportunity. Failure to take good security precautions invites crime into a business. Armed robbery involves force or threat of force and can result in serious injury or death.

Be safe members !!!!!!