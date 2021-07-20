UWP makes another promise after failing to deliver St. Jude in 2016-2021 term

Advertisement

The incumbent United Workers Party (UWP) has promised the electorate that if re-elected into office, St. Jude Hospital will be operational “before the end of the year.” The UWP had originally promised to deliver the hospital during this current term, and in the lead up to the 2016 general election, took the Kenny Anthony-led administration to task over the project:

“The situation at St. Jude’s Hospital, which continues to be housed in the national stadium after almost five years of SLP rule, highlights the insensitivity of this administration to both the persons needing health services and the youth. The sick are being held in dilapidated conditions, while the young people are being denied access to sporting facilities. The new UWP government will as a matter of urgency complete the hospitals that were started years ago,” the UWP stated in its 2016 manifesto.

Shortly after assuming office, the Allen Chastannet-led administration decided to halt reconstruction of the hospital. Following an audit, work commenced on a new 90-bed facility in March 2019. The government argued that the existing buildings were “not built according to hospital standards.” Initially, “Christmas 2020” was earmarked as the opening date at February 27, 2020 press briefing. In February 2021 the government reported that the project was in phase 2— which “is broken up into five sub-phases, namely: structural, civil, building envelope, renovations and finishing.”

In its 2021 election manifesto released on Monday, the party indicated that the project is at an “advanced stage of completion.” The party says that upon assuming office, they found “a site deemed unfit for use” and “at the same time, the SLP government had spent $124 million and still required millions more for its completion.” Additionally, “before the end of the year, we will have in the south, a brand new St Jude Hospital.”

September 9, 2021 will mark 12 years since the original St. Jude Hospital was destroyed by fire.